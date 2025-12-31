Saipem secures $425m contract for expansion of Turkey's largest offshore gas field

Italian engineering group Saipem has won a $425 million contract to continue the development of Turkey's largest offshore natural gas field, it said on Wednesday.
The contract, awarded by Turkish Petroleum OTC, covers the third phase of a project to develop the Sakarya field.
It focuses on the construction of three additional pipelines totalling around 153 km, along with related subsea structures.
These will connect the recently discovered Goktepe gas reserve to Sakarya's phase three facilities, Saipem said in a statement.
Located at a depth of 2,200 metres and about 80 kilometres from the Sakarya phase three site, the Goktepe field will boost production capacity once linked to existing infrastructure.
Saipem had already been involved in Sakarya's first and second phases of development.
The new contract, which runs for about two and a half years, will be managed in continuity with the agreement signed in September 2025 for Sakarya's third-phase development.
Offshore installation work will be carried out by Saipem's pipe-laying vessel Castorone in the second half of 2027, the company added.
Turkey has been investing heavily in the Sakarya field, its largest gas discovery, to reduce reliance on imports and strengthen energy security.
(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Keith Weir)