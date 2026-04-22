Saipem looks to profit from Middle East post-war reconstruction work

Italy's Saipem can win contracts for post-Iran-war repair work in the Middle East by leveraging its long-term relationships with customers in the region, the energy services group's chief executive said on Wednesday.

The cost of repairing damage resulting from the war and restoring energy-linked infrastructure could hit $58 billion, Rystad Energy said in a recent report, with oil and gas facilities alone facing a potential bill of $50 billion.

Chinese and Indian companies are expected to be in the running for those contracts. But Saipem's Alessandro Puliti, speaking in a post-results conference call, said the Italian firm was uniquely qualified to take on repair projects in the region.