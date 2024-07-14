Saipem-led consortium snags BP services contract offshore Azerbaijan

The overall value of the contract is estimated at approximately $300 million. Saipem will operate the vessel and will provide the crew to perform the marine activities for the Shah Deniz and Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli fields, located off the coast of Azerbaijan. The consortium’s responsibilities include engineering, procurement, construction and installation of subsea infrastructures and life-of-field services.

The agreement has an initial duration of three years with the possibility of extension for two more. In 2016, Saipem was assigned the operational management of the Khankendi for the execution of offshore activities for the Shah Deniz field under a previous framework agreement with BP.