Saipem begins offshore Gran Morgu operations in Suriname

Saipem commenced operations for the offshore Gran Morgu project in Suriname following the arrival of the multipurpose construction vessel Normand Navigator at the commercial port of Jules Sedney Harbour in Paramaribo.

The vessel is currently moored at the port to begin preliminary activities for the development, which the project partners expect to start up in 2028.

TotalEnergies operates the Block 58 project with a 40 per cent stake, alongside partners APA Corporation and Staatsolie which hold 40 per cent and 20 per cent shares respectively. Located 150 kilometres off the coast, the field represents Suriname's first large-scale offshore oil development.