Saipem begins offshore Gran Morgu operations in Suriname

Saipem commenced operations for the offshore Gran Morgu project in Suriname following the arrival of the multipurpose construction vessel Normand Navigator at the commercial port of Jules Sedney Harbour in Paramaribo.
The vessel is currently moored at the port to begin preliminary activities for the development, which the project partners expect to start up in 2028.
TotalEnergies operates the Block 58 project with a 40 per cent stake, alongside partners APA Corporation and Staatsolie which hold 40 per cent and 20 per cent shares respectively. Located 150 kilometres off the coast, the field represents Suriname's first large-scale offshore oil development.
Under a contract awarded in 2024, Saipem is responsible for the engineering, procurement, supply, construction, installation, and pre-commissioning of the subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines package.
This subsea campaign, covering water depths ranging from 100 to 1,100 metres, will deploy a combination of S-Lay and J-Lay vessels to install the pipelines.
To manage the required equipment, the company is establishing a dual-marine base approach in Paramaribo. One facility is a logistics hub at the commercial port of Jules Sedney Harbour spanning between 30,000 and 40,000 square metres to handle, store, and receive incoming pipes and standard containers.
A second site, known as the DORDT marine support base, will receive and manage heavy subsea structures and manifolds.