Saipem bags EPCI contracts totalling US$1 billion in Saudi Arabia

Saipem’s scope of work under the first contract involves the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of three production deck modules (PDMs), 33 kilometres of subsea rigid pipelines with diameters 12 inches and 16 inches, and 34 kilometres of subsea power cables. The infrastructures will be installed in the Marjan oil and gas field.

The second contract involves the EPCI of three jackets, five PDMs, 22 kilometres of subsea rigid pipelines with a diameter of 16 inches, 5 kilometers of subsea flexible pipelines, and 35 kilometres of subsea power cables. The infrastructures will be installed in the Zuluf and Safaniyah oil fields.