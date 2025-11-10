RWE completes turbine foundation installation works at Nordseecluster A wind farm

German energy company RWE has confirmed that all monopile foundations for wind turbines and their accompanying secondary steel structures have been installed at the Nordseecluster A offshore wind project site in the German North Sea 50 kilometres north of the island of Juist.

Each of the 44 monopile foundations measures around 85 metres in length and weighs an average of 1,500 tonnes. Before installation, the foundations were in interim storage in Eemshaven in the Netherlands, from where they were then shipped on Van Oord’s offshore wind installation vessels Boreas and Aeolus to the construction site at sea and installed there.