Renewable and LNG projects drive McDermott's Q3 operating income to $130m

McDermott International has published its financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, revenue was US$2.7 billion and US$7.4 billion, respectively; adjusted gross operating profit was US$152 million and US$319 million; and cash flow used in operating activities was US$146 million and US$32 million. Backlog at the end of the third quarter was US$17.5 billion.