Prysmian conducts record breaking submarine cable installation

Prysmian has successfully completed the sea trial tests for a 500kV HVDC submarine cable at a depth of 2,150 metres. This is the first time an HVDC cable has been laid this deep.

The non-metallic armoured cable is designed with composite materials based on "high modulus synthetic fibres". The use of an armouring solution that can be 50 per cent lighter than steel in water, will enable the installation and maintenance of Terna’s Tyrrhenian Link at a water depth of more than 2,000 metres, by the cable-laying vessel Leonardo da Vinci.