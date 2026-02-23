Orange Marine selects Norwegian design for future hybrid cable laying vessels

French subsea company Orange Marine has placed orders for two new hybrid cable laying vessels (CLVs) in a series.

The vessels will be designed by Vard Design as near-identical sisters of Sophie Germain, which was handed over to Orange Marine in 2023.

The CLVs will be specially designed for the maintenance of submarine fibre optic telecommunication cables. Vard developed the vessel design according to the client's operating requirements, with particular focus on seakeeping capabilities, low fuel consumption and efficient arrangements.