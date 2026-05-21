Oceaneering wins offshore installation contract for Egypt gas project

Oceaneering International announced that its offshore projects group secured an integrated offshore installation contract for the West Delta Deep Marine gas field development project in Egypt.

The company noted the agreement with Burullus Gas Company is projected to generate meaningful revenue in 2026.

Under the contract, the marine services firm will manage the transport, offshore installation, and commissioning of a refurbished subsea umbilical alongside a 2,000-metre replacement thermoplastic composite pipe flowline.