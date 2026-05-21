Oceaneering wins offshore installation contract for Egypt gas project

Oceaneering International announced that its offshore projects group secured an integrated offshore installation contract for the West Delta Deep Marine gas field development project in Egypt.
The company noted the agreement with Burullus Gas Company is projected to generate meaningful revenue in 2026.
Under the contract, the marine services firm will manage the transport, offshore installation, and commissioning of a refurbished subsea umbilical alongside a 2,000-metre replacement thermoplastic composite pipe flowline.
The scope of work also encompasses the procurement and integration of the flowline, with umbilical refurbishment completed at an Oceaneering facility in Rosyth, UK.
To support the offshore operations, Oceaneering plans to supply survey services and remotely operated vehicles under what the company reported is expected to be an accelerated schedule. The contract aims to restore production at the gas field through logistics management and vessel operations.
Discussing the project, Chris Dyer, Senior Vice President of the Offshore Projects group at Oceaneering, stated that the award highlights the capability of the business to deliver these installation solutions on an expedited timeline.