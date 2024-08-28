Norwegian yard secures repeat order for hybrid construction vessel
Norwegian offshore vessel operator Island Offshore has awarded shipbuilder Vard a contract for the construction of the second ocean energy construction vessel (OECV) in a series.

Island Offshore previously awarded Vard a contract for the construction of the series' lead vessel. This new order follows Island Offshore's exercising of a contract option for one additional OECV.

The vessel will measure 120 metres long by 25 metres wide and will feature a 250-tonne heave-compensated offshore subsea crane. It will accommodate 130 people on board, providing top-tier facilities for crew and clients.

Additional features will include a 1.7MWh energy storage system for hybrid propulsion, a heat recovery system for enhanced energy efficiency, and preparation for alternative low-emission fuel.

The vessel will also have two launch and recovery systems (LARS) for ROV operations and will be ready for walk-to-work gangway use, making it suitable for renewable energy projects like cable laying and trenching.

Island Offshore's second OECV is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2027.

