NMDC Energy and Baker Hughes agree to localise offshore services in Saudi Arabia

NMDC Energy has entered into a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the energy technology company Baker Hughes in Saudi Arabia.
The stated aim of the collaboration is to explore opportunities to increase the localisation of Baker Hughes' key offshore products and services within the Kingdom to serve the wider Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey and India (MENATI) region.
NMDC said the partnership will leverage its fabrication facilities in Saudi Arabia, specifically its yards in Ras Al Khair. The collaboration will focus on offshore products and associated services, including an emergency pipeline repair system project and a logistics base associated with solutions for offshore flexible pipeline systems.
The company noted that this new MOU is separate from a gas technology-related agreement that NMDC signed with Baker Hughes in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.
NMDC Energy inaugurated its advanced 400,000-square-metre fabrication yard earlier this year.
The facility, which has an annual production capacity of 40,000 tons, is equipped with automation and digital systems to deliver fabrication, rigging, and maintenance services for complex energy infrastructure.