Nexans' newest cable laying vessel hits the water

A new cable laying vessel ordered by Nexans has been launched at the facilities of Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft.
Upon completion in 2026, Nexans Electra will feature a split turntable on deck capable of holding up to 10,000 tonnes of cable, an under-deck turntable with a 3,500-tonne cable capacity, and a fibre optic tank with a 450-tonne capacity.
The vessel will measure 155.2 by 31 metres and will be equipped for transport and installation of large volumes of HVDC and HVAC cable systems, as well as complex subsea construction tasks in deep waters.
The Skipsteknisk-designed vessel is based on the cable laying and subsea construction vessel Nexans Aurora, which was delivered by Ulstein Verft in 2021.
Nexans Electra's hull arrived in Norway earlier this year following its completion at the facilities of Polish shipbuilder Crist.
Ulstein said the vessel is nearing the completion of the outfitting phase, which included the installation of critical systems such as the main generator sets, the power package, the deck machinery, and the topside equipment. The launch marks the beginning of the finalising phase.
The final assembly, installation and paint work will continue, and all systems will be tested and tuned, leading up to sea trials in the spring of 2026.