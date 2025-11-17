Nexans' newest cable laying vessel hits the water

A new cable laying vessel ordered by Nexans has been launched at the facilities of Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft.

Upon completion in 2026, Nexans Electra will feature a split turntable on deck capable of holding up to 10,000 tonnes of cable, an under-deck turntable with a 3,500-tonne cable capacity, and a fibre optic tank with a 450-tonne capacity.