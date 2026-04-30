Nexans christens new cable laying vessel

Nexans has formally named its newest cable laying vessel in a ceremony at the facilities of Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft.
Nexans Electra features a split turntable on deck capable of holding up to 10,000 tonnes of cable, an under-deck turntable with a 3,500-tonne cable capacity, and a fibre optic tank with a 450-tonne capacity.
The vessel measures 155.2 by 31 metres and is equipped for transport and installation of large volumes of HVDC and HVAC cable systems, as well as complex subsea construction tasks in deep waters.
The Skipsteknisk-designed vessel is based on the cable laying and subsea construction vessel Nexans Aurora, which was delivered by Ulstein Verft in 2021.
Nexans Electra's hull was completed at the facilities of Polish shipbuilder Crist. It was later transported to Ulstein Verft for final outfitting.
Ulstein said the vessel was designed specifically to transport and lay high-voltage subsea cables, including cable bundles, and to support recovery and repair. She can operate under challenging weather conditions and boasts enhanced manoeuvrability and station-keeping.