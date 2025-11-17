Mermaid Maritime Q3 gross profit more than doubles to $24m in 2025

Mermaid Maritime has published its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Mermaid's reported group revenue from rendering services for Q3 2025 totalled US$153.4 million, an increase of US$3.2 million from US$150.2 million in Q3 2024. The company said the growth was primarily driven by higher revenues from subsea transportation and installation (T&I) services and decommissioning services.