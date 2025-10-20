McDermott wraps up first subsea project for TotalEnergies in Angola

McDermott has confirmed the safe and successful completion of engineering, procurement, construction, installation, pre-commissioning and commissioning activities for TotalEnergies' Begonia field development in Angola.
Begonia is located in block 17/06 approximately 150 kilometres off the coast of Angola. McDermott said it is the company's first subsea project in the country.
Awarded in 2022, the project followed the company's integrated execution model, drawing on its global engineering and procurement expertise, growing onshore fabrication capabilities in Luanda and offshore installation supported by its marine fleet.
McDermott's J-lay installation vessel Amazon installed more than 40 kilometres of rigid pipelines, while the subsea support vessel North Ocean 102 completed the project's subsea umbilical scope.
The Begonia development consists of five subsea wells tied back to the existing Pazflor floating production, storage and offloading vessel in block 17.
First oil was achieved in July of this year. McDermott expects the new infrastructure will add approximately 30,000 barrels of oil per day to Pazflor's existing production capacity.