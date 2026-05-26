McDermott posts higher Q1 profit despite Middle East uncertainty

McDermott International recently posted its financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, revenue was US$2.361 billion (US$2.133 billion in Q1 2025); adjusted gross operating profit was US$117 million (US$); and cash flow used in operating activities was US$126 million. Backlog at quarter end was US$17.6 billion. Trailing twelve months adjusted gross operating profit was US$489 million.

"Our first-quarter performance exceeded our expectations, driven by strong project execution, improving backlog quality and continued operating discipline across the portfolio," said Michael McKelvy, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of McDermott.