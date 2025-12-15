McDermott bags EPCIC contract for natural gas development project offshore Brunei

McDermott has secured a subsea contract from Petronas Carigali Brunei for engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of a natural gas development project offshore Brunei.
McDermott said this development represents one of Brunei's most significant conventional gas projects. The award follows the company's completion of front-end engineering design, engineering optimisation and readiness planning for the project.
Under the contract scope, McDermott will provide EPCIC services for a subsea production system and associated infrastructure, including umbilicals, risers and flowlines, which will connect six wells to a floating production unit for natural gas recovery.
McDermott will also deliver EPCIC services for a gas export pipeline that will supply feedstock to Brunei's LNG sector.
Project management will be led from McDermott's engineering centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The project itself will be supported by teams across other McDermott offices and project sites.
The gas field is expected to provide a long-term supply of natural gas, supporting Brunei's domestic energy needs and LNG export commitments.