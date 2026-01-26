McDermott awarded contract by ADNOC for offshore development project

McDermott has secured a major contract from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for the Nasr-115 expansion project. The offshore development is located approximately 130 kilometres northwest of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

According to McDermott, the contract is valued between $750 million and $1 billion.

The expansion project is a component of the broader Nasr phase two full field development. ADNOC stated that the project is expected to increase oil production capacity to 115,000 barrels per day by 2027.