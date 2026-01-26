McDermott awarded contract by ADNOC for offshore development project

McDermott has secured a major contract from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for the Nasr-115 expansion project. The offshore development is located approximately 130 kilometres northwest of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.
According to McDermott, the contract is valued between $750 million and $1 billion.
The expansion project is a component of the broader Nasr phase two full field development. ADNOC stated that the project is expected to increase oil production capacity to 115,000 barrels per day by 2027.
Under the terms of the agreement, McDermott will deliver comprehensive services for two topside structures, one new manifold tower, one jacket and one bridge. The scope of work also includes all associated pipelines, cables and brownfield modifications required for the field development.
Mike Sutherland, the Senior Vice President, Offshore Middle East for McDermott, said, "McDermott shares ADNOC's commitment to increase offshore production capacity and will do its part with...delivery of the Nasr-115 expansion project to the highest quality standards."