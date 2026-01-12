Malaysia's Vantris Energy divests 40 per cent stake in L&T-Sapura Shipping

Vantris Energy (formerly Sapura Energy) has announced the divestment of its 40 per cent equity interest in L&T-Sapura Shipping, which owns and operates the heavy-lift and pipelay vessel LTS 3000. The interest was sold to its joint-venture partner, Larsen and Toubro, for a total consideration of approximately $30.5 million.

The transaction includes the equity consideration and the full repayment of the outstanding shareholder’s loan and accrued interests. The divestment was executed through the group’s indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Sapura Nautical Power.