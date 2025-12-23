LLOG awards US Gulf of Mexico subsea installation contract to Subsea 7

Offshore services company Subsea 7 has been awarded a contract by LLOG Exploration Offshore for the Buckskin South expansion project. The Buckskin field is located approximately 305 kilometres off the coast of Texas in the Gulf of Mexico.
The scope of the contract includes the transportation and installation of a subsea umbilical and a rigid flowline. Operations will take place in water depths of up to 2,100 metres.
Project management and engineering activities are set to begin immediately at the Subsea 7 office in Houston. Offshore operations are scheduled to take place during 2026 and 2027.
The contract is defined by Subsea 7 as "sizeable", representing a value between $50 million and $150 million. This project follows the recent completion of the Salamanca development by the two companies.
Craig Broussard, Senior Vice President for Subsea 7 Gulf of Mexico, stated, “We are proud to continue working alongside LLOG to deliver greater value from their US developments."