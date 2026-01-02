Keels laid for OMS Group's new cable laying vessels

Pacific Shipbuilding in Vietnam has laid the keels of two new cable laying vessels ordered by Malaysian subsea installation specialist the OMS Group.
CS Genesis and CS Triumph will be built to a design developed by Netherlands-based Royal IHC. They will be optimised for the installation of fibre-optic cables.
The contract between OMS and Royal IHC also covers the delivery of a fibre-optic plough and a launch and recovery system.
The first vessel in the series is scheduled to be handed over to OMS in the first quarter of 2027. This will be operated along six other cable installation and repair vessels that comprise the current OMS fleet.
Upon completion, the vessels will each have a length of 130 metres, a beam of 22 metres, a cable capacity of 6,500 tonnes, and a bollard pull of over 100 tonnes.
Each vessel in the series will feature an optimised hull design to enhance fuel efficiency. An energy storage system will enable each vessel to reduce reliance on its main engines and generators in supplying electrical power to the various onboard systems, thus reducing environmental impact.