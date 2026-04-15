Keel laid for Asso Subsea's new cable laying vessel in China

Asso Subsea held a ceremony at the China Merchants Heavy Industry shipyard in Shenzhen to mark the keel laying of its cable-laying vessel, Althea. This event signifies the official start of hull assembly for the asset, the company reported.

The vessel is designed to feature cable-laying systems and high-capacity storage to assist with efficiency in offshore environments. Precision during installation and burial tasks will be managed by integrated dynamic positioning technology, the company added.

The vessel will be powered by a hybrid diesel and battery power generation plant. She will be equipped with methanol-ready engines capable of running on biofuels and complying with IMO Tier III NOx emission standards.