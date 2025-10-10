Jan De Nul scores export cable installation works off Taiwan

Jan De Nul has entered into an agreement with Synera Renewable Energy (SRE) for the installation of export cables on the Taiwanese offshore wind farm Formosa Four.
Jan De Nul will transport, install and protect 60 kilometres of subsea cables. Around 55 kilometres southwest of Formosa Four, the company was also selected as the preferred contractor for export cables on SRE’s wind farm Formosa Six.
The Formosa Four wind farm is situated 20 kilometres off Miaoli County’s coast. Thirty-five turbines will generate a capacity of 495 MW, which Jan De Nul said will provide energy to about half a million households.
The works will start in 2026 and continue in 2027. The company will deploy its cable laying vessel Willem de Vlamingh for the project.
Jan De Nul said that, in less than a decade, Taiwan has built a capacity for offshore wind energy of more than three GW, generated by 374 wind turbines. This puts them in seventh place worldwide.
By 2030, Taiwan hopes to exceed a capacity of 13 GW.