Indonesia's Triasmitra welcomes converted cable laying vessel into service

The vessel is certified by DNV and equipped with a DP2 system, an A-frame, a plough, a linear cable engine, remotely operated vehicle support facilities, and facilities for carrying up to 2,400 tons of cable. PaxOcean said that, with these systems, Bentang Bahari is ready to undertake the full scope of subsea cable installation and maintenance with greater precision.

Bentang Bahari is the former PSV Skandi Sotra, which previously sailed under the Norwegian flag and was operated by DOF following its completion in 2003.

Triasmitra had opted for an existing vessel to be converted as a more viable means of acquiring cable laying capability in less time rather than investing in the construction of a purpose-built platform.