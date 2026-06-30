Hybrid cable laying vessel delivered to Toyo Construction

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has delivered a new hybrid cable laying and construction vessel to Japan's Toyo Construction.
Discovery was designed by Vard Design in compliance with ClassNK rules. She will be operated primarily in support of customers in the Japanese offshore wind market.
The vessel has an optimal hull design to suit the natural and construction conditions in Japan, allowing her to be used in both shallow and deep waters for floating offshore wind power generation and DC power transmission projects.
The vessel will be able to carry out construction work at a high rate of operation in a wide range of ocean areas. This will enable it to also be deployed worldwide if needed.
The tailor-made Discovery has an LOA of 150.1 metres, a beam of 28 metres, a maximum draught of seven metres, a depth of 12.2 metres, single-cabin accommodation for up to 90 personnel, and above deck and below deck cable carousels with a total carrying capacity of 9,000 tonnes.
The onboard equipment includes 400-tonne and 100-tonne active heave-compensated cranes, while a large deck area will make the vessel suitable for multi-purpose applications such as ground-based foundation work, floating offshore wind mooring work and marine resource-related projects.
There is also a four-point mooring system, DP2 system, and a helicopter deck installed. The vessel's battery hybrid propulsion system meanwhile has a total installed power of 12,800 kW and can deliver a service speed of 12 knots.
Discovery will soon set sail for Japan, where she will undergo final outfitting prior to commencing work on her first project.
Construction of the vessel's hull took place at Vard Shipyards Romania.