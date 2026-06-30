Hybrid cable laying vessel delivered to Toyo Construction

The vessel will be able to carry out construction work at a high rate of operation in a wide range of ocean areas. This will enable it to also be deployed worldwide if needed.

The tailor-made Discovery has an LOA of 150.1 metres, a beam of 28 metres, a maximum draught of seven metres, a depth of 12.2 metres, single-cabin accommodation for up to 90 personnel, and above deck and below deck cable carousels with a total carrying capacity of 9,000 tonnes.

The onboard equipment includes 400-tonne and 100-tonne active heave-compensated cranes, while a large deck area will make the vessel suitable for multi-purpose applications such as ground-based foundation work, floating offshore wind mooring work and marine resource-related projects.