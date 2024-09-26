Havfram secures two offshore wind installation contracts in German North Sea
Norwegian transport and installation specialist Havfram has been awarded a contract by Vattenfall and BASF for their Nordlicht offshore wind farm cluster.
The Nordlicht wind farm zone, located 85 kilometres north of the island of Borkum in the German North Sea, consists of two separate sites: Nordlicht I, with an expected capacity of 980 MW, and Nordlicht II, with an expected capacity of 630 MW.
For Nordlicht I, the contract covers the transportation and installation support of 68 15MW wind turbines, with work scheduled to commence in the summer of 2027. For Nordlicht II, Havfram will execute the transport and installation support of 44 15MW wind turbines, starting in the summer of 2028. For both Nordlicht I and Nordlicht II, Havfram will utilise one of its new wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) currently under construction.
Once fully operational, the Nordlicht I and II projects’ combined production will be around six TWh per year, equal to the electricity consumption of 1.6 million German households.
Havfram has also entered into an agreement with Luxcara, an independent German asset manager specialising in clean energy infrastructure projects, for the transport and installation support of wind turbines for the Waterkant offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.
The agreement covers the vessel charter for transport and installation of 16 of the foreseen 18.5MW turbines. Havfram will execute the works during the spring of 2028, using one of its advanced WTIVs currently under construction.
The Waterkant offshore wind farm will be built approximately 90 kilometres off the island of Borkum and have a capacity of approximately 270 MW.