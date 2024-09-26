Havfram secures two offshore wind installation contracts in German North Sea

The Nordlicht wind farm zone, located 85 kilometres north of the island of Borkum in the German North Sea, consists of two separate sites: Nordlicht I, with an expected capacity of 980 MW, and Nordlicht II, with an expected capacity of 630 MW.

For Nordlicht I, the contract covers the transportation and installation support of 68 15MW wind turbines, with work scheduled to commence in the summer of 2027. For Nordlicht II, Havfram will execute the transport and installation support of 44 15MW wind turbines, starting in the summer of 2028. For both Nordlicht I and Nordlicht II, Havfram will utilise one of its new wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) currently under construction.