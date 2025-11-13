Gulf Island Fabrication posts strong Q3 results amid strategic diversification

Gulf Island Fabrication recently published its results for the third quarter of 2025.

The company posted consolidated revenue of US$51.5 million (US$37.6 million in Q3 2024), consolidated net income of US$1.6 million (US$2.3 million in Q3 2024), and consolidated adjusted gross operating profit of US$2.5 million (US$2.9 million in Q3 2024).

The adjusted gross operating profit for Q3 2025 excludes integration costs of US$0.1 million associated with the Englobal Acquisition, but includes operating losses of $1.0 million associated with the Englobal Business