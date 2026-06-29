Great Lakes Dredge and Dock takes delivery of rock installation vessel

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (GLDD) has taken delivery of a new subsea rock installation (SRI) vessel built by Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Pennsylvania.

Acadia has been engineered to transport and precisely install up to 20,000 tonne of rock on the seabed.

GLDD said this rock would provide critical scour protection for subsea infrastructure including subsea cables for power transmission, telecommunications cables, oil and gas pipelines and subsea structures and offshore wind turbine foundations, preventing erosion caused by waves and currents and mechanical impacts from equipment and vessels.