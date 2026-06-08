France's Technip Energies secures Mozambique FLNG project

Technip Energies has won an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning contract for the Coral Norte floating liquefied natural gas project offshore Mozambique, the French oil services firm said on Monday.
Technip CEO Arnaud Pieton said the project would support faster deployment of LNG capacity and strengthen Mozambique's role in global gas supplies.
The French company is executing the contract with partners JGC and Samsung Heavy Industries for Mozambique Rovuma Venture, owned by Italian energy group Eni and its partners.
Eni together with China's CNPC, Mozambique's national energy company ENH, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's XRG, and Korea Gas Corp reached the final investment decision to develop the Coral North FLNG project last year.
Technip said the award, together with previously announced contracts linked to the project, represents a "major" contract valued at more than €1 billion ($1.14 billion) in revenue.
Coral Norte will have capacity to produce about 3.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG, doubling the Coral hub's total capacity to seven Mtpa.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, Editing by Louise Heavens)