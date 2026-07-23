EU regulators express concern over Saipem-Subsea 7 deal, cites risks of price hikes and stifled innovation

Italian energy contractor Saipem's merger with Norwegian peer Subsea 7 may lead to price hikes and less innovation, EU antitrust regulators warned on Wednesday as they opened a full-scale investigation.

The deal announced in February last year would create a leading global player in offshore energy services, from drilling and engineering to laying subsea infrastructure for offshore oil and gas projects. Both companies operate a fleet of vessels for these services.

The European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, said the deal may have a significant impact on competition in some offshore engineering and construction service markets, confirming a Reuters story.

It said the deal would reduce the number of players in the SURF services market where Saipem and Subsea7 are two of the three market leaders with few credible alternatives.