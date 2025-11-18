Equinor taps DeepOcean for installation work on North Sea gas project

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been awarded a contract by Equinor to provide various subsea construction and installation activities as part of the Snorre Export and Import Gas (SNEIG) project for offshore execution in 2026.

The SNEIG project is part of the broader Snorre Expansion Project, which aims to extend the production life of the Snorre oil and gas field – originally discovered in 1979 and operational since 1992 – beyond 2040.