EPCI contract awarded to Subsea 7 for Norway’s Ekofisk field

Subsea 7 has been awarded a contract by ConocoPhillips Skandinavia for the previously produced fields (PPF) development in the Greater Ekofisk Area, offshore Norway. The contract is valued between $300 million and $500 million.
The scope of work covers the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of subsea structures, umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF).
This agreement follows a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract awarded in May 2025, which finalised the technical definition for the redevelopment.
The PPF project is situated approximately 290 kilometres southwest of Stavanger and will be tied back to the existing Ekofisk complex.
Engineering and project management are set to begin immediately at Subsea 7’s Norwegian office, with the primary offshore campaigns scheduled for 2027 and 2028.
Erik Femsteinevik, Vice President for Subsea 7 Norway, noted that the FEED study enabled early engagement in the field development process to optimise design solutions.
The company noted that the contract remains subject to the approval of the plan for development and operations (PDO) by the relevant authorities.