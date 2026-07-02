DOF Group secures contract with TotalEnergies for FSO replacement project

DOF Group has secured a subsea contract valued between $50 million and $100 million with French energy major TotalEnergies for the FSO Unity replacement project.
The agreement covers the engineering, transportation, and installation of mooring systems, alongside the disconnection of an existing FSO and the connection of its replacement.
To execute the subsea construction activities, the company will deploy four vessels for a combined total of approximately 330 vessel days.
The offshore phase of the project is planned to take place during the fourth quarter of 2027 and the first quarter of 2028, according to a statement from DOF Group.
Project management and engineering work will commence immediately at the offices of DOF Group in Aberdeen, Scotland, and Bergen, Norway. The company said it will draw on its integrated capabilities across project management, engineering, and offshore execution.
Chief Executive Officer Mons S. Aase stated that the contract represents "a significant addition to DOF’s backlog" and strengthens its relationship with TotalEnergies.