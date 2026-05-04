Disabled crane vessel prevented from drifting towards shore off Stavanger, Norway

A crane vessel was successfully prevented from drifting towards the coast and ending up ashore after it lost power in the waters off Stavanger in southwestern Norway on Sunday, May 3.
Sleipnir, a semi-submersible crane vessel operated by Netherlands-based Heerema Marine Contractors, reportedly suffered a complete blackout while near Hundvåg at around 08:30 local time on Sunday.
The blackout resulted in the vessel losing all propulsive power and steering, which then caused it to drift to shore.
A number of tugs were able to secure towing lines to the crane vessel less than an hour later, and this move successfully prevented it from drifting further.
A rescue official told local news outlet NRK that Sleipner was stopped just metres away from reaching the shore.
Police officials said that the vessel was subsequently towed to nearby Åmøyfjord and that evacuation of the crew was not deemed necessary.
Police are also investigating reports of possible oil spills that were detected in the area after the reported power loss.