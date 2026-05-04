Disabled crane vessel prevented from drifting towards shore off Stavanger, Norway

A crane vessel was successfully prevented from drifting towards the coast and ending up ashore after it lost power in the waters off Stavanger in southwestern Norway on Sunday, May 3.

Sleipnir, a semi-submersible crane vessel operated by Netherlands-based Heerema Marine Contractors, reportedly suffered a complete blackout while near Hundvåg at around 08:30 local time on Sunday.

The blackout resulted in the vessel losing all propulsive power and steering, which then caused it to drift to shore.