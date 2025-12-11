DEME wins foundation and installation contracts for Polish wind farm

Belgian marine contractor DEME has been awarded three contracts for the installation of foundations and cables at the BC-Wind offshore wind farm in Poland. The project is being developed by Ocean Winds, a joint venture between EDP Renewables and Engie.
The contracts cover the installation of monopile foundations, inter-array cables, and the export cable. DEME estimates the combined value of the awards to be between €150 million and €300 million.
The company will deploy its installation vessel Orion to install 27 monopile foundations, consisting of 26 for wind turbines and one for the offshore substation.
For the cable works, DEME will utilise the vessels Living Stone and Viking Neptun. The export cable scope will be executed in a consortium with Hellenic Cables.
Installation activities are scheduled to take place in 2027 and 2028. Located approximately 23 kilometres off the Polish coast, the BC-Wind farm will have a capacity of up to 390 MW.
Hugo Bouvy, Managing Director of Offshore Energy at DEME, stated, “This project builds on a proven partnership where our teams have consistently delivered complex offshore wind scopes together.”
DEME noted that the transaction marks its second major offshore wind project in Poland, following its earlier engagement with the Baltic Power wind farm.