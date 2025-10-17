DEME takes delivery of new turbine installation jackup from Chinese yard

DEME has taken delivery of a new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) from Chinese shipbuilder CIMC Raffles.
Norse Wind has been designed by Netherlands-based GustoMSC to be capable of installing the next generation of large offshore wind turbines.
Norse Wind is equipped to install turbines with rotor diameters of more than 300 metres and XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tons each. Her 3,200-ton crane will enable operation in water depths of up to 70 metres.
The construction of Norse Wind was initiated in 2023 by Havfram, the Norwegian offshore wind contractor acquired by DEME in April this year.
DEME said the WTIV was completed on schedule with an excellent quality and safety record.
Norse Wind is already contracted for a number of offshore wind projects through 2030. She is set to commence operations in the first half of 2026, starting with recently secured offshore wind projects in Europe.
Sister vessel Norse Energi is scheduled for delivery in early 2026.