DEME awarded offshore wind farm contract in the Netherlands

DEME Group has secured a contract for the transport and installation of foundations for phase one of the Zeevonk offshore wind project in the Netherlands.

The contract, valued between €150 million ($171 million) and €300 million, tasks the firm with intermediate transport of monopiles, marshalling services for primary and secondary steel, transport and installation of 69 monopile foundations, and the installation of a filter layer for scour protection.

Jointly owned by Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners through its Energy Investment Fund I, the project is planned to have a total capacity of approximately one gigawatt.