DEME awarded offshore wind farm contract in the Netherlands

DEME Group has secured a contract for the transport and installation of foundations for phase one of the Zeevonk offshore wind project in the Netherlands.
The contract, valued between €150 million ($171 million) and €300 million, tasks the firm with intermediate transport of monopiles, marshalling services for primary and secondary steel, transport and installation of 69 monopile foundations, and the installation of a filter layer for scour protection.
Jointly owned by Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners through its Energy Investment Fund I, the project is planned to have a total capacity of approximately one gigawatt.
Located off the Dutch North Sea coast between 63 kilometres and 84 kilometres from the town of Bergen aan Zee, the development remains subject to a final investment decision, DEME noted.
Offshore construction is scheduled to start in 2028.
DEME will deploy several vessels from its fleet, including the floating offshore transport and installation vessel Orion for monopile installation, a jack-up offshore vessel for secondary steel, and a fallpipe rock vessel for scour protection.