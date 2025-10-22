Delivery postponed for future Eidesvik Agalas construction support vessel

The delivery of a new construction support vessel (CSV) ordered by the Norwegian joint venture company Eidesvik Agalas has been postponed to the third quarter of 2026 from its original scheduled date earlier in the year.
The CSV, which will be named Viking Vigor, is under construction at Sefine Shipyard in Turkey.
No reason has been given for the rescheduling of the delivery of the vessel, which will feature methanol-fuelled engines and a battery hybrid system.
The CSV will also perform inspection, maintenance and repair work in support of customers in the subsea and offshore wind sectors.
The vessel will have an LOA of 99.9 metres, a beam of 21 metres, and accommodation for 100 people. It will also have 900 square metres of clear deck space and a 150-tonne heave-compensated crane.
Upon delivery, the CSV will enter into a three- to five-year time charter with Reach Subsea. Full management of the vessel, including crewing, will be provided by Eidesvik Offshore.