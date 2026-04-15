CoreMarine and Jumbo Offshore secure mooring installation contract in Argentina

Southern Energy has awarded CoreMarine and Jumbo Offshore a contract to transport and install mooring systems in Argentina.
The work involves the soft-yoke systems and hook-up of the Hilli Episeyo FLNG and MKII FLNG vessels in Golfo San Matías.
A consortium comprising Pan American Energy, YPF, Pampa Energía, Harbour Energy, and Golar LNG is supporting Southern Energy in the project. CoreMarine will serve as the lead contractor and has hired Jumbo Offshore to manage heavy lift and piling activities.
The project delivery includes project management, engineering, and offshore installation tasks. CoreMarine confirmed it will oversee diving and construction activities, including riser hook-up and pre-commissioning for the two units.
The offshore campaign is expected to require the chartering of multiple assets, such as support vessels and station keeping tugs, according to the companies. Operations will involve simultaneous activities including saturation diving, piling, and riser installation.
NOV supplied the soft-yoke systems which enable the vessels to weathervane around one mooring point. This technology avoids the need for fixed infrastructure like jetties.
Both firms commenced engineering and project management work in January 2026. The Hilli Episeyo FLNG is scheduled for installation in 2027, while the MKII FLNG is expected to be installed in 2028 by the contractors.
The development represents the largest contract for CoreMarine in Latin America and its first involving floating liquefied natural gas. The companies confirmed that the project marks the first time soft-yoke technology will be applied in Argentine waters.