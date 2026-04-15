CoreMarine and Jumbo Offshore secure mooring installation contract in Argentina

The project delivery includes project management, engineering, and offshore installation tasks. CoreMarine confirmed it will oversee diving and construction activities, including riser hook-up and pre-commissioning for the two units.

The offshore campaign is expected to require the chartering of multiple assets, such as support vessels and station keeping tugs, according to the companies. Operations will involve simultaneous activities including saturation diving, piling, and riser installation.

NOV supplied the soft-yoke systems which enable the vessels to weathervane around one mooring point. This technology avoids the need for fixed infrastructure like jetties.