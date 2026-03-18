Construction begins for new Enshore Subsea cable lay barge

Enshore Subsea has commissioned the construction of a specialist shallow draft cable lay barge named Enshore Advantage to support nearshore and inshore cable installation. Holland Shipyards Group is currently building the vessel at its yard in Vlissingen, the Netherlands.
The delivery of the barge is scheduled for the summer of 2026, according to the company. The vessel will first be mobilised for a project supporting Nexans in the Wadden Sea in 2027.
The barge is designed to handle the specific challenges of shallow waters through a light construction and a large, displaced volume. Enshore Subsea stated this design allows the vessel to approach very close to shore and safely ground out during installation activities.
The Enshore Advantage features an integrated cable lay spread capable of handling bundled high-voltage direct current cable installations. These operations are supported by a dedicated mooring system and spud arrangement to provide secure positioning.
An optional onboard accommodation module can be deployed to enhance operational efficiency by reducing crew transfers. The barge's initial deployment involves works for the offshore grid expansion programme in Germany.
Under a framework agreement with Nexans, the company will install submarine cable sections connecting offshore wind developments to the mainland. These grid connection systems are commissioned by the German transmission system operator TenneT Germany.