Construction begins for new Enshore Subsea cable lay barge

Enshore Subsea has commissioned the construction of a specialist shallow draft cable lay barge named Enshore Advantage to support nearshore and inshore cable installation. Holland Shipyards Group is currently building the vessel at its yard in Vlissingen, the Netherlands.

The delivery of the barge is scheduled for the summer of 2026, according to the company. The vessel will first be mobilised for a project supporting Nexans in the Wadden Sea in 2027.

The barge is designed to handle the specific challenges of shallow waters through a light construction and a large, displaced volume. Enshore Subsea stated this design allows the vessel to approach very close to shore and safely ground out during installation activities.