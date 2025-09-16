Chinese yard starts construction of rock installation vessel

China's Sanfu Shipbuilding has begun construction of a new rock installation vessel.
The completed vessel will have an LOA of 166.8 metres, a beam of 40 metres, a depth of 9.5 metres, a draught of 6.2 metres, and a deadweight of 21,000. Construction is being undertaken in compliance with Bureau Veritas class rules.
The vessel will be fitted with electric motors driving two 3,000kW azimuthing thrusters, two bow thrusters, and a DP2 system. This arrangement will ensure enhanced manoeuvrability as well as sufficient stability under a broad range of loading conditions.
The main generators will run on methanol and diesel as their primary fuels.
The open-top cargo hold will be capable of transporting up to 17,500 tons of rock of densities of between 1.5 and two tons per cubic metre.
Other features will include a mobile excavator and deck conveyor system and a tubular rock-dumping device capable of depositing rocks onto the seabed with greater precision compared to earlier similar systems.