China's Huaxia Financial Leasing takes delivery of new large crane vessel

Huaxia Kunpeng 01 boasts all-steel construction, a length of 195 metres, a beam of 49.8 metres, a depth of 16 metres, and accommodation for up to 100 personnel.

The self-propelled vessel has a streamlined bow and rounded corners and keels as well as DP2 and eight-point anchoring systems to enable installation works to be undertaken even in water depths of just under 100 metres. Power is provided by IMO Tier III engines.