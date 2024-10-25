China's Huaxia Financial Leasing takes delivery of new large crane vessel
Chinese shipowner Huaxia Financial Leasing took delivery of a new large crane vessel from shipbuilder Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) in a ceremony on Wednesday, October 23.
Huaxia Kunpeng 01 boasts all-steel construction, a length of 195 metres, a beam of 49.8 metres, a depth of 16 metres, and accommodation for up to 100 personnel.
The self-propelled vessel has a streamlined bow and rounded corners and keels as well as DP2 and eight-point anchoring systems to enable installation works to be undertaken even in water depths of just under 100 metres. Power is provided by IMO Tier III engines.
The main double-hook deck crane has maximum lifting capacity of 5,000 tonnes, making the vessel suitable for the transport and installation of large-capacity offshore wind turbines.
Compared to the owner's earlier installation vessel, Huaxia Kunpeng 01 has improved navigation performance, which means reduced reliance on tugs for positioning, and a greater deck load, which allows for the transport of multiple wind turbine sets simultaneously.