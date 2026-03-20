China Offshore Oil Engineering reports revenue decline for 2025

China's Offshore Oil Engineering (COOEC) reported a revenue of CNY27.16 billion ($3.799 billion) for the 2025 fiscal year, which is a 9.32 per cent decrease from the previous period. The company recorded a net profit of CNY2.08 billion, representing a 3.56 per cent decline compared to 2024.

Total assets reached CNY49.19 billion by December 31, 2025, and the group maintained a debt-to-asset ratio of 41.83 per cent. The board of directors proposed a cash dividend of CNY1.96 for every ten shares held by investors, totaling CNY867 million.

Global investment in offshore oil and gas exploration reached $217.55 billion in 2025, according to the China ocean energy development report 2025. This capital expenditure accounted for 35.7 per cent of total global oil and gas investment following five years of consecutive growth.