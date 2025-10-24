China Offshore Oil Engineering Q3 2025 revenue edges down

China Offshore Oil Engineering (COOEC) has reported its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025.

For the third quarter, operating revenue was CNY6.34 billion (approximately $870 million), a decrease of 9.34 per cent compared to the same period in 2024. Net profit attributable to shareholders for the quarter fell 7.55 per cent year-on-year to CNY507 million (approximately $70 million).