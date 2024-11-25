Canadian-Dutch partnership orders subsea rock installation vessels

Each vessel will have a cargo capacity of 17,500 tonnes and will be equipped with a DP2 system. They will be able to operate on MGO and/or methanol and to deliver efficient subsea rock installation services in water depths up to 100 metres.

The vessels will be capable of installing rock material up to the 60/300 kg grading, with the option of handling rocks weighing up to 450 kg. A specialised pipe with active motion compensation will ensure precise placement at water depths between 30 and 100 metres.