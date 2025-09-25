Cadeler takes delivery of new wind installation vessel Wind Ally

After her scheduled mobilisation, the vessel will head directly into operations installing foundations at Ørsted’s Hornsea Three offshore wind farm in the North Sea. Cadeler will take on the entire transport and installation scope for the offshore monopile foundations.

Cadeler said Wind Ally's design is tailored to meet the increasing size and complexity of offshore wind turbines and foundations. With a deck space of 5,600 square metres, payload exceeding 18,000 tons, and a main crane capable of lifting above 3,300 tonnes at 39 meters, the WTIV can transport and install up to six sets of XXL monopile foundations per load.