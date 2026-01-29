Cadeler signs preferred supplier agreement for European offshore wind foundation project

Cadeler announced that it has entered into a preferred supplier agreement with an undisclosed client for an offshore wind project. The scope of the contract includes the transportation and installation of transition pieces and monopiles at a large wind farm located in European waters.

The company stated that the installation campaign is expected to begin in the first half of 2028. The agreement, however, is currently subject to the client reaching a final investment decision on the offshore project.

The operations will be carried out using two vessels from the company’s fleet. Cadeler specified that one of these would come from its new series of wind installation vessels.