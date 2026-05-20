Cadeler reports strong Q1 performance driven by fleet expansion

Cadeler reported revenue of €125 million (US$145 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared to €65 million (US$75 million) in the same period last year, driven primarily by increased contracted activity following the expansion of the company’s operating fleet.

Gross operating profit increased to €47 million (US$55 million) from €24 million (US$28 million) in Q1 2025.

During the quarter, Cadeler’s fleet of ten operating vessels achieved a combined utilisation rate of 47.6 per cent, compared to 55.3 per cent in the same period in 2025, reflecting transit periods for Wind Ally and Wind Mover, the completion of Wind Keeper’s upgrade scope and scheduled dry-docking for maintenance of Wind Orca.