Cadeler installs first foundation at UK offshore wind farm project

Cadeler has completed the installation of the first commissioned monopile foundation at the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm in the UK. This development marks the start of a project involving 197 foundations that the company is contracted to transport and install.

Once fully operational, Hornsea 3 will have a total capacity of 2.9 GW. The project represents the first instance where the company has managed the full transportation and installation scope for offshore monopile foundations.

Installation work utilised the purpose-built A-class vessel Wind Ally for the monopile and the Wind Orca for secondary steel. Service operation vessel Esvagt Froude, which is operated by Danish firm Esvagt, was used for the full commissioning scope.